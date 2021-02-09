Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021. He was 58. The actor had suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The actor was the younger brother of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor and son of Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. His death follows that of his brother Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020.

The news was first shared by his sister-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who took to Instagram to confirm his demise. She posted a picture of the late actor with the caption, "RIP".

Kareena Kapoor also posted a throwback picture of the three brother with a caption that read, "Broken but strong 💔"

About Rajiv Kapoor

•Rajiv Kapoor had made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum.' He was born on August 25, 1962.

•He went on to play the lead role in several movies including the superhit film 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili.' The other films that he worked in include 'Hum To Chale Pardes', 'Zabardast', 'Aasmaan' and 'Lover Boy'.

•The last film he acted in was Zimmedaar in 1990 before he turned to directing and producing films.

•He had produced the film 'Henna', which was directed by his brother Randhir Kapoor.

•He later directed and produced 'PremGranth' starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene in the lead roles, which released in 1996.

•His final production was 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' in 1999, which starred Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles and was directed by his brother late Rishi Kapoor.

•The actor was set to make a comeback to the big screen after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Toolsidas Junior'. The film that has Sanjay Dutt in the lead role was announced in December 2020.