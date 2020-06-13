Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 8 June to 13 June 2020

Garisain declared as Uttarakhand's summer capital

Bhararisen, also known as Garisain, has been declared as the summer capital of Uttarakhand. Located in Chamoli district, Garisain is now the second capital of the state after Dehradun. The move makes Uttarakhand the second state after the Jammu & Kashmir to have 2 capitals.

New Zealand declared as Coronavirus free

New Zealand has been declared as COVID-19 free after the recovery of its last patient. No new cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported by the country in last 17 days. The country has now lifted off all the restrictions including social distancing.

ARPIT: Airborne rescue pod launched for evacuation of COVID-19 patients

Indian Air Force has launched the Air Borne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT) to evacuate critical patients from the isolated and remote areas. The pod has been designed and inducted by the IAF using Made-in-India products, supporting PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Global economy to plunge into deepest recession

World Bank has recently predicted that the Global Economy will plunge into the deepest ever recession since the second World War. the bank projects economy to shrink by around 5.2% in this fiscal due to shutdown imposed across world amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Free Countries: Full List

With New Zealand declared as COVID-19 free, there are now a total of nine countries that have stamped themselves out of the deadly virus and have been declared as Coronavirus free. These countries are New Zealand, Fiji, Montenegro, Tanzania, Vatican, Seychelles, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and St Kitts and Nevis.

Ramon Magsaysay Awards 2020 Cancelled

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation has cancelled its prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Awards 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considered as Asia’s version of Nobel Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award is bestowed upon the Asians who display excellence in their respective fields or upon those who work to serve others.

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra top 2019-20 Food Safety Index

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra have topped the Food Safety Index 2019-20 in list of larger states. The index released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have ranked Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur in tops places in the list of smaller states.

Bharatmala Project to be delayed amid COVID-19

ICRA rating agency recently announced that the Bharamala Project of Central Government might get delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bharamala Project phase 1 was expected to complete by 2021-22. However, the project is now slated to be completed by 2025-26.

Challenger Deep: Know What is it?

Astronaut & Oceanographer Kathy Sullivan have become the first woman to reach the Challenger Deep, the Deepest Point in Ocean. The Challenger Deep is the deepest point in the Mariana Trench of Pacific Ocean. Know here what is Challenger Deep, where is it located & other details.

Telemedicine to be now covered under Health Insurance

The Telemedicine will now be covered under the medical insurance policies, as directed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Health insurers now need to cover telemedicine as part of the claim settlement.