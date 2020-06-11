What is Challenger Deep: Everything about Deepest Point in Ocean; Kathy Sullivan first Woman to dive into

Challenger Deep: Astronaut Kathy Sullivan has become the first woman to dive into the Deepest Point in Ocean, the Challenger Deep in Mariana Trench. She is the fifth individual to go down deep into the worlds ocean. In 1984, Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space. She is the only human to achieve these both milestones as an astronaut and oceanographer. Here in this article, we have explained what is Challenger Deep, where is it located and everything that you need to know.

Sullivan reached the Challenger Deep on the deep-sea research submersible vehicle "Limiting Factor" with 35,810-foot dive. She made her descend under the Ring of Fire Expedition of Caladan Oceanic.

Let's now have a look at the details of the Challenger Deep below:

What is Challenger Deep?

Challenger Deep is the deepest point of the Earth's ocean. It is 7 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean in the Mariana Trench. It is the lowest of the seabed depressions that crisscross the globe.

Where is Challenger Deep located?

The Challenger Deep is located in the southern end of the Mariana Trench, that is around 200 miles southwest of Guam.

What is the depth of Challenger Deep?

There have been various expeditions to the Challenger Deep. However, nothing is clear about the fissure's actual depth. Approximately, it is over 35,000 feet (more than 10,900 m) deep.

Who discovered the Challenger Deep?

It was discovered by a British Ship named "H.M.S. Challenger" which sailed across the globe during 1872 - 1876.

Who was the first to reach this deepest point?

The first dive was made by Lieutenant Don Walsh and Swiss scientist Jacques Piccard in the Challenger Deep in 1960 on a submersible ‘Trieste’. The first solo descend was made by Hollywood Director James Cameron in March 2012 on the submersible vehicle Deepsea Challenger.

Why Challenger Deep is an area of research for scientists?

Scientists are keenly interested to carry out research of the deep ocean areas as the deepest waters are majorly unexplored. The study of deep ocean waters can be helpful in revealing the potential new sources for energy resources, food, medical drugs and others. The research can also help scientists in predicting earthquakes and tsunamis.