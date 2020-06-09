ARPIT: IAF develops airborne rescue pod for evacuation of critical patients

Indian Air Force has designed, developed, and inducted an Air Borne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT). It will help in the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including COVID-19, from isolated, high altitude, and remote areas.

As per the Defence Ministry, there was a need for an air evacuation system along with a facility to prevent the spread of infectious aerosol from COVID-19 patients during air travel. The first prototype of the pod was developed at 3 BRD AF and had undergone various modifications.

The release also mentioned that to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, only indigenous materials have been used to fabricate this pod. The designed system has been developed at a cost of Rs. 60,000 only.

Indian Air Force shared the news of ARIPT on its official twitter handle as well.

Indian Air Force has designed, developed & inducted an indigenous Airborne Rescue POD for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT). This will be utilised for evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including #COVID-19 from high altitude area, isolated and remote places. pic.twitter.com/vMWgTkfQ1D — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 8, 2020

Why ARPIT will be beneficial?

The isolation system will cater for a suitable number of air exchanges, ventilation to an intubated patient, and integration of medical monitoring instruments.

It will also generate high constant negative pressure in the isolation chamber to prevent the risk of infection to the aircrew, health care workers involved in transportation, and ground crew.

The airborne pod utilises High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) H-13 class filters. It also supports invasive ventilation using a Transport ventilator.

The pod will integrate monitoring instruments (defibrillator with multipara monitor, infusion pumps, pulse oximeter, etc.) and life support instruments, power pack with high endurance, and long arm gloves for the use by health care professionals.

How the system was developed?

The release by the Defence Ministry mentioned that the system has been developed as a light-weight isolation system that has made from aviation certified material. It has a durable and transparent cast Perspex to enhance patient visibility. It is higher, larger, and wider than the existing models. The system has been developed at the cost of Rs. 60, 000 only which is way less if compared to the imported systems that cost up to Rs. Sixty lakh.

The releases added that the design requirements are evolved and have been based on the guidelines issued by National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and Centre for Disease Control (CDC), USA. The Indian Air Force is inducting a total of 7 ARPITS as of now.