Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 9 May to 14 May 2022

Monkeypox case in United Kingdom

UK Health Security Agency confirmed that an individual has been diagnosed with monkeypox in England. The patient has a recent travel history from Nigeria, where the virus is believed to have been contracted. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between individuals.

Reason why Atta Prices in India are going up

The all-India monthly average retail price of Wheat Flour (Atta) was Rs. 32.38 per kg in April 2022 which is the highest since January 2010. The steady rise in the prices of flour is because of the rise in wheat prices amid the fall in production because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Pulitzer Prize 2022

Danish Siddiqui, Reuters photographer was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Award 2022. He was among the four Indians along with Amit Dave, Sana Irshad Mattoo, and Adnan Abidi who were honoured with the prestigious prize.

Taj Mahal Controversy

A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court that seeks direction to ASI to open around 20 rooms of Taj Mahal to check for the presence of hidden idols and inscriptions that indicate that the site was formerly a shiva temple called Tejo Mahalaya.

Yoon Suk-Yeol is the new President of South Korea

Yoon Suk-Yeol was sworn in as the new President of South Korea in a ceremony on May 10, 2022. He called for the ‘complete denuclearisation' of North Korea. The new President described North Korea’s weapons as a threat to regional and global security.

Chinese President Xi Jinping suffering from Cerebral Aneurysm

China's President Xi Jinping is reportedly suffering from 'Cerebral Aneurysm', abnormal dilation of an artery, wherein the blood vessel can expand and rupture without warning and cause a hemorrhage. Jinping is reportedly getting treated for the same with traditional Chinese medicines and is not going for a surgery.

Supreme Court puts ancient Sedition law on hold

The Supreme Court of India on May 11 allowed the centre to reconsider the provision of Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. This is the first time in 162 years that the operation of a provision of sedition has been suspended.

Rajiv Kumar is the new Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will formally take over as the new Chief Election Commissioner on May 15, 2022. He will succeed Sushil Chandra who will demit office on May 14. Chandra has been serving as the Chief Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020.

North Korea reports first COVID-19 case

North Korea reported its first-ever COVID-19 case on May 12, 2022. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared a ‘Severe National Emergency’, vowing to eliminate the virus from the country. Kim Jong Un has also called for tighter border controls and lockdown measures.

India's first Amrit Sarovar in Uttar Pradesh

India’s first Amrit Sarovar has been inaugurated in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The ‘Amrit Sarovar’ has been constructed under the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi and it will help in protecting the environment and conserving water.