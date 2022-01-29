Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 24 January to 29 January 2022

Check ICC Awards 2021 winners

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has continued its tradition of recognizing all the incredible performances in its annual ICC Awards 2021 ceremony. The Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam has been named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year while South Africa’s Lizelle Lee has earned the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.

Winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022

PM Modi virtually interacted with the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for the years 2021 and 2022. A total of 29 children have been honored with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022. The winners were selected from all regions across India for their outstanding achievements in social service, sports, innovation, bravery, art and culture, and scholastic.

Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to have staggered timings during Budget Session 2022

Both the houses of Parliament will have staggered timings during the Budget session of Parliament starting from March 31. Rajya Sabha will meet in the first half of the day and Lok Sabha will meet in the second half. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 31 before Union Budget is presented on February 1.

Lucknow IPL team to be known as Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow IPL team will be called Lucknow Super Giants. The team is owned by RPSG Group. The owner of the Lucknow IPL team, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, and RPSG Group Chairman unveiled the new name of the Lucknow IPL team. The team had decided to crowdsource its name from the fans under the 'Naam banao naam kamao' contest.

Check Padma Awards 2022 winners

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the list of recipients of the Padma Awards which is one of the highest civilian awards of India. The full list of Padma Awards 2022 recipients comprises 17 Padma Bhushan, 4 Padma Vibhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards. The first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat has been honored posthumously with Padma Vibhushan.

ICC Cricket Rankings 2022 announced

India has ranked fourth in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, third in the ICC Test Team Rankings 2022, and second in the ICC T20 Rankings 2022. The former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli is the highest-ranked Indian in ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022. Kohli is also ranked 2nd in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, 7th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings, and 10th in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings 2022.

Air India handed over to Tata Group

The Government of India has successfully handed over Air India to the Tata Group nearly 69 years after it was taken from the TATAs. As part of the deal with the Government of India, the Tata Group is also handed over the Air India Express and a 50% stake in the ground handling arm of Air India SATS.

Andhra Pradesh announces 13 new districts

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the formation of 13 new districts under the AP Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5). The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that the temple town of Tirupati will become a new district and it will be named after the Presiding deity Lord Sri Balaji.

Details of Omicron BA.2 variant

Omicron BA.2 is the new version of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It is also being widely considered stealthier than the original version of Omicron because of its particular genetic trait that makes it harder to detect. Health officials around the world are worried that the new variant could be more contagious.

Xiomara Castro becomes first woman president of Honduras

Xiomara Castro became the first female president of Honduras. She is a former first lady of Honduras, as she was the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya who was deposed in a coup in 2009. The appointment of the new President has brought an end to the 8-year rule of Juan Orlando Hernandez who is currently facing charges of corruption in US courts.