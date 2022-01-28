What is Omicron BA.2? Know everything about second version of Omicron variant

Omicron BA.2 is the new descendent of the Omicron variant which has grasped the attention of scientists and health officials around the world. Omicron BA.2 has become the second version of the Omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States of America. Called to be more infectious than the Omicron variant, scientists have been claiming not to know much about the new Omicron BA.2, including whether the new virus evades the vaccines better or causes more severe diseases.

What is Omicron BA.2?

The new version of Coronavirus, which the scientists are calling Omicron BA.2, has been widely considered stealthier than the original version of Omicron because of the particular genetic trait which somewhat makes it harder to detect. Some of the scientists are also worrying that it can be more contagious.

Where Omicron BA.2 has spread?

More than three-dozen countries, since mid-November 2021, have uploaded nearly 15,000 genetic sequences of BA.2 to GISAID which is a global platform for sharing the Coronavirus data.

Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas has stated that so far, Omicron BA.2 has not been seen to gain ground. Houston Methodist in Texas has so far identified three cases of Omicron BA.2.

The new mutant of Omicron is appeared to seem much more common in Asia and Europe. In Denmark, it made-up 45% of all the COVID-19 cases in mid-January which is up from 20% earlier.

Omicron BA.2: 7 things to know about new version of Coronavirus 1. Omicron BA.2 has lots of mutations and about 20 of them in the spike protein that studs the outside of the virus are shared with the original Omicron. However, it also has additional genetic changes which are not seen in the initial version. 2. It is still unclear how significant these mutations are, particularly in a population that has already encountered the original Omicron. 3. Currently, the original version, known as B.1 and B.2 is considered the subsets of Omicron but a Greek name can be given to it if it is deemed a globally significant ‘variant of concern’. 4. The quick spread of Omicron BA.2 has also raised concerns that it can be more contagious or perhaps slightly more contagious than Omicron. 5. The initial analysis has shown no differences in the hospitalizations for BA.2 in comparison with the original Omicron. But it is still unclear how well the treatments can work against it. 6. Doctors also don’t know yet if someone who’s already had COVID caused by Omicron can be sickened again by BA.2. But they are helpful that prior infection might lessen the severity of the disease. 7. Tests will be conducted to see if antibodies from the original Omicron infection are able to neutralize BA.2 in the laboratory.

How concerned are health agencies towards Omicron BA.2?

The World Health Organisation has classified the Omicron variant as a Variant of Concern, but it hasn’t singled out BA.2 with a designation of its own.

Meanwhile, the UK health Security Agency has designated the Omicron BA.2 as ‘Variant under investigation’ amid the rising numbers found in the UK and other countries.

Why Omicron BA.2 is harder to detect?

The original version of Omicron had differentiated features that allowed the health officials to differentiate it from the Delta using a certain PCR test because of what’s known as 'S gene target failure’.

Omicron BA.2 doesn’t have this same genetic quirk. So on the test, it looks like Delta. It is not the test that doesn’t detect it but the fact is Omicron BA.2 does not look like Omicron.

How can you protect yourself from Omicron BA.2?

Same precautions have been advised for the protection against Omicron BA.2. Get vaccinated and follow the public health guidance about avoiding crowds, wearing masks, and staying at home when you are sick.

The COVID vaccines are still providing better defence against severe disease, hospitalization, and death. The protection from vaccines is still stronger, longer-lasting, and does well for people who have been previously infected.