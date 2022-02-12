Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 7 February to 12 February 2022

Surat will be India’s first Bullet Train Station, as per Union Ministry of Railways. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet project is being managed by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. The Station Construction project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Mumbai has been ranked as the fifth most congested city in the world in 2021 by TomTom's Traffic Index 2021. Bengaluru was ranked 10th, followed by New Delhi at the 11th place and Pune at the 21st position. Istanbul was ranked as the most congested city in the world, followed by Moscow.

India has banned the import of foreign drones to promote drones made in India. The exception includes drone import for defence and security purposes and research and development.

The Reserve Bank of India has projected real GDP growth at 7.8 percent for fiscal year 2022-23. The RBI has also decided to continue its accommodative stance, keeping the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 percent.

The Indian Space Research Organisation will be launching radar imaging satellite EOS-04 on February 14, 2022. The earth observation satellite has been designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions. It will be launched aboard PSLV-C52.

Ahmedabad IPL Team's new name is Gujarat Titans. The Ahmedabad IPL Team was bought by CVC Capital Partners for Rs 5635 Crores. The team owners have chosen Hardik Pandya as their captain.

Aadhaar card details are not mandatory for vaccination against COVID-19, the central government informed the Supreme Court on February 7, 2022. This came after the apex court asked the authorities not to insist on asking for Aadhaar card details from people in order to get vaccinated after hearing a PIL.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India plans to launch a full-fledged women's Indian Premier League (IPL) in the next year on the same lines as men's IPL. The women cricketers currently take part in a three-team Women's T20 Challenge, which is staged alongside men's IPL. It will soon be expanded to include more teams and players.

Australian government has decided to reopen its borders for foreign tourists on February 21, 2022 after a break of almost two years. The nation had shut its borders for international tourists in March 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.