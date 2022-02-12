JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 7 February to 12 February 2022

Check top 10 weekly current affairs that are relevant for upsc, ssc, bank and all government exams.

Created On: Feb 12, 2022 15:01 IST

Surat to be India's 1st Bullet Train Station

Surat will be India’s first Bullet Train Station, as per Union Ministry of Railways. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet project is being managed by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. The Station Construction project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

Most Congested Cities in the World 2021

Mumbai has been ranked as the fifth most congested city in the world in 2021 by TomTom's Traffic Index 2021.  Bengaluru was ranked 10th, followed by New Delhi at the 11th place and Pune at the 21st position. Istanbul was ranked as the most congested city in the world, followed by Moscow. 

India bans import of foreign drones

India has banned the import of foreign drones to promote drones made in India. The exception includes drone import for defence and security purposes and research and development. 

RBI projects real GDP Growth at 7.8% for FY23

The Reserve Bank of India has projected real GDP growth at 7.8 percent for fiscal year 2022-23. The RBI has also decided to continue its accommodative stance, keeping the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 percent.

ISRO launch earth observation satellite on February 14

The Indian Space Research Organisation will be launching radar imaging satellite EOS-04 on February 14, 2022. The earth observation satellite has been designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions. It will be launched aboard PSLV-C52. 

Ahmedabad IPL team's new name is Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad IPL Team's new name is Gujarat Titans. The Ahmedabad IPL Team was bought by CVC Capital Partners for Rs 5635 Crores. The team owners have chosen Hardik Pandya as their captain.  

Aadhaar not mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination

Aadhaar card details are not mandatory for vaccination against COVID-19, the central government informed the Supreme Court on February 7, 2022. This came after the apex court asked the authorities not to insist on asking for Aadhaar card details from people in order to get vaccinated after hearing a PIL. 

Women's IPL likely to be launched in 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India plans to launch a full-fledged women's Indian Premier League (IPL) in the next year on the same lines as men's IPL. The women cricketers currently take part in a three-team Women's T20 Challenge, which is staged alongside men's IPL. It will soon be expanded to include more teams and players. 

Australia to reopen borders to international tourists from February 21

Australian government has decided to reopen its borders for foreign tourists on February 21, 2022 after a break of almost two years.  The nation had shut its borders for international tourists in March 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Potentially Hazardous asteroid headed towards Earth

A giant asteroid called 138971 (2001 CB21) is likely to make a close flyby by Earth in March.  It is estimated to be four times bigger than the Eiffel Tower and has been tagged as potentially hazardous, as it will come as close as 4.5 million km.

