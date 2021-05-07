Top 15 behavioural practices to fight COVID-19: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on May 7, 2021, published a guidebook outlining all the top 15 behavioral practices to fight against COVID-19.

With this guidebook of 15 best behavioral practices to fight COVID-19, the Ministry of Health aims to reinforce the spirit among people to practice preventive measures and practices in a sustained manner. This would help in stabilizing the caseload on the healthcare workforce and increase the capacity to treat more people with acute conditions.

India is fighting the deadly second wave of the coronavirus that has presented the country with unanticipated and unprecedented challenges. The Central and state governments are ensuring that all the necessary measures are in place to fight the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Healthcare urges the people of India to follow appropriate behavior practices to fight COVID-19 such as avoid physical contact, maintain 6 feet (2 Gaj) distance in public places especially when you run for errands, wear masks, gloves always when outside or in a public gathering, wash your hands frequently, download Aarogya Setu app, and many more.

Top 15 behavioral practices to fight COVID-19 issued by the Health Ministry, Govt. of India

Greet without any form of physical contact Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 Gaj) Always wear a face-cover or mask when traveling, or in public places, or have cough, cold, or flu Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth Maintain respiratory hygiene, cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or sanitize with hand sanitizer Regularly clean and disinfect your environment by keeping your surroundings clean Do not spit in open Avoid unnecessary travel Do not discriminate against anyone, show support to the person with COVID-19 Discourage crowd and social gatherings Do not spread or forward unverified or negative information regarding COVID-19 Learn about COVID-19 and updated information from credible sources such as the Ministry of Healthcare and Family Welfare website For any COVID-19 related queries, call national toll-free helpline number 1075 or state helpline numbers Seek psychosocial support in case of anxiety or distress

Other than these, do not ignore any symptoms of concern such as fever, difficulty in breathing or cough, or suppress any feelings of anxiety or stress, try connecting with your loved one and colleagues virtually.

Following these 15 behavioural guidelines are critical in fighting COVID-19 and require collective action on everyone’s part. Stay safe.