Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 July 2021

Government approves power distribution scheme

The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the five-year-long power distribution scheme worth Rs. 3.03 lakh crores. As per the government, the funds from the scheme will be given to the power distribution companies for strengthening their systems.

City in Pakistan records the highest temperature

Pakistan’s Jacobabad City in the Sindhu Province has recorded the world’s highest temperature, up to almost 52 degrees Celsius in midsummers. The Pakistani city is located in the Tropic of Cancer, meaning that it is in close proximity to the sun in summers.

SII denied permission for vaccine trials on children

The Serum Institute of India has been denied permission by India’s Central Drug Authority to conduct phase 2/3 trials of COVAVAX Coronavirus vaccine on children aged 2-17 years old. The authority has recommended that the institute must first submit the data of the vaccine from the ongoing trials in adults.

Abhimanyu Mishra is the youngest Chess grandmaster

A 12-years old Abhimanyu Mishra of Indian origin has become the youngest ever chess Grandmaster. He has broken the record of 12 years and 7 months set by GM Sergey Karjakin in 2002. Abhimanyu is 12 years 4 months and 25 days old.

9 nations in Europe add Covishield to green passport

Nine countries in Europe have confirmed that they will allow travel by those individuals who have been vaccinated with the Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute of India. All the European nations have added Covishield to their Green Passport List after the major diplomatic push.