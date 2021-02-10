Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 February 2021

WHO dismisses lab leak theory post its COVID-19 origin investigation in China

The World Health Organisation (WHO) dismissed the theory of ‘lab leak’ of the novel Coronavirus on February 9, 2021 after concluding its investigation on the origin of COVID-19 in China. The team led by Dr. Peter Ben Embarek stated that the virus most probably got transmitted to humans through an intermediary species.

India, China hold bilateral talks amid border tensions on UNSC agenda

India and China held bilateral talks on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda on February 9, 2021 amid the border tensions and military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Earlier in the beginning of February 2021, India began its 2-year stint in the UNSC as a non-permanent member.

Indian short film Bittu shortlisted for 2021 Oscars 'Live Action Category'

Indian short film 'Bittu' got shortlisted for the Oscars 2021 in Live Action Category. On the other hand, India’s official entry into 93rd Academy Awards, 'Jallikattu' failed to get shortlisted. The short film Bittu is among the Top 10 candidates that got selected after the first round of voting. The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on March 15, 2021.

US Government seeks to rejoin UNHRC

The US President Joe Biden has moved to rejoin the human rights body, UNHRC. The move is reversal of decision taken by Trump's administration. The country had withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in 2018 after the Ex-US President Donald Trump and his allies called a UNHRC's decision as unfair targeting of Israel.

34 Women Commandos inducted into CRPF's Anti-Naxal CoBRA Unit

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on February 7, 2021 for the first time ever inducted 34 women commandos into its Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit, which is skilled in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare. The CRPF CoBRA unit was formed in 2009 and is deployed in the Naxal-affected areas. It was raised in 2009.