India, China hold talks on UNSC agenda amid border tensions

India and China on February 9, 2021, held bilateral talks on issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council amid the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control- LAC.

As per the release by the Ministry of External Affairs, during the meeting, the Chinese delegation was led by the Director-General of International Organizations and Conferences, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Yang Tao.

While the Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) along with the officials from East Asia and UN Economic and Social Divisions of MEA, from the Permanent Mission of India New York and Embassy of India in Beijing.

India had begun a two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council earlier in February 2021.

UNSC agenda discussed between India and China:

The Indian delegation, during the video conferencing with the Chinese Officials, briefed them about India’s priorities during its UNSC tenure.

Both the nations discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. India and China, during the consultation, also agreed to continue their engagement on the key issues on the UNSC agenda.

Agreement on the early disengagement of frontline troops:

During the ninth round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting which was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24, 2021, both India and China had agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in the Eastern Ladakh.

The meeting had lasted for more than 15 hours after it started at 11 am at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh Sector for addressing the ongoing military standoff between both nations.

Background:

India and China have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control since April-May 2020. While China had begun amassing the massive military strength along the LAC, India had responded with a befitting build-up.

The Chinese officials have been asking India to withdraw the tanks and the troops first from the Southern Bank but India has been asking for the disengagement of the Chinese army from all the friction points.