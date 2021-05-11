Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 May 2021

Third Arctic Science Ministerial

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Earth Sciences Minister took part in the third Arctic Science Ministerial. During the meeting, India assured its long-term cooperation in the Arctic Region. The objective of the Arctic Science Ministerial is to provide opportunities to different stakeholders for increasing the understanding of the region.

Population in China crosses 1.4 billion

The population in China has increased over the past decade by 72 million to 1.4 billion in the year 2020. The population has grown by over 5%. The news was shared when the country unveiled its census results. The birthrate in China, however, has shown a decline because of the aging population and shrinking workforce.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers approved in the US

The Health body of the United States has given its approval to the emergency use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents in the age group of 12-15 years. The US FDA has assured that the vaccine for teenagers was approved only after knowing its potential benefits.

WHO identifies COVID-19 strain in India as a variant of concern

The global health body has announced that the Indian variant of COVID-19 is a variant of concern globally. It added that this variant is transmitting more easily than the original one. The Indian variant also known as the double mutant was first identified in India in October 2020 and has been spotted across 32 nations.

Violence in Jerusalem: Read details

The clashes and violence between the Palestinian protestors and Israeli Police have continued in Jerusalem which is a city of major religious sites sacred to various religions. Read in detail what led to the latest set of violence in the city.