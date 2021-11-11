Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 November 2021

The Union Cabinet has approved the declaration of November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 17:46 IST
The US joins International Solar Alliance

US has become the 101st member country of the International Solar Alliance. John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow had formally signed the ISA framework agreement. The International Solar Alliance was launched in 2015 by PM Modi and the former President of France Francois Hollande.

Countries that have recognized India’s covid-19 certificate

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that 96 countries around the world have agreed to the mutual recognition of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates with India. The Health Minister said that the move will help and ease the travel for education, business, and tourism purposes. Check the list of countries that have recognized India’s COVID vaccine certificate.

Civil Aviation Minister launches e-GCA

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched an online platform called eGCA (e-Governance for Civil Aviation). It is an e-governance platform for rendering 298 services including pilot licensing and medical examination. The portal is for the dissemination of information and providing online, speedy service delivery in a secure environment.

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to be observed on November 15

The Union Cabinet has approved the declaration of November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. The declaration aims to commemorate brave tribal freedom fighters, as the date marks the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, who had spearheaded the tribal movement in India during India's struggle for Independence.

Germany records over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for first time

In a first, Germany recorded over 50,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day on November 11, 2021. Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the sudden spike rise in COVID-19 infections in the country as ‘dramatic’. Germany is one of the European countries that are witnessing a new rise in COVID-19 infections.

