Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launches eGCA – Know Significance, Key Features, Benefits

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on November 11, 2021, launched an online platform called eGCA (e-Governance for Civil Aviation). It is an online platform through which the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will offer its 298 services including pilot licensing. During the launch of eGCA, Scindia also unveiled a case study ‘DGCA take off on a digital flight’ which showcases the journey and challenges of DGCA for the implementation of eGCA.

What is eGCA? eGCA (e-Governance for Civil Aviation) is an e-governance platform that has been implemented by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for rendering 298 services including pilot licensing and medical examination. eGCA is a portal for the dissemination of information and providing online, speedy service delivery in a secure environment. It offers an end-to-end solution including several software applications, connectivity with all the regional offices. It aims at enhancing the efficiency of the various services of DGCA and increasing accountability and transparency across all DGCA functions. The online platform eGCA has been developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as Service Provider and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as Project Management Consultant.

eGCA to enable automation of the processes and functions of DGCA: Significance

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has described eGCA as a single-window platform that will induce a monumental change through the automation of the process and functions of DGCA. The online platform eGCA will offer a strong base of IT infrastructure and service delivery framework.

The DGCA will be able to provide 298 services online through eGCA platform. DGCA has been working on moving its services online for the past four years.

Now with eGCA, 99 services covering about 70 per cent of the DGCA work will be transferred online in the initial phases and the remaining 198 services will be moved online in other phases.

On DGCA’s part, the online platform eGCA is a step towards ‘ease of doing business’. It would add significant value to the safety regulatory framework of DGCA.

eGCA (e-Governance for Civil Aviation): Key Features

The eGCA online platform will offer services provided through DGCA stakeholders such as Pilots, Air Traffic Controllers, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, Flying Training Organizations, Airport Operators, Air Operators, Maintenance and Design Organizations, etc.

Applicants can now apply for various services and upload their documents online. DGCA officials will process their applications. Licenses and Approvals will be issued on the online platform.

Pilots and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers will be able to view their profiles and update their data on the go. Medical clearances will now be done in 2 to 3 days, which would take at least a month.

eGCA (e-Governance for Civil Aviation): Key Benefits

•Eliminating operational inefficiencies

•Minimizing personal interaction

•Improving regulatory reporting

•Enhancing transparency

•Increasing productivity

