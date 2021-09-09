100-day plan to boost India’s civil aviation sector: 10 things you need to know

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on September 9, 2021, announced a 100-day plan for India’s civil aviation sector that includes policy measures and the development of airports as well as heliports. The three main foundations under the 100-day plan for civil aviation are infrastructure, policy targets, and reforms initiative. The 100-day plan comprises 16 main points that aim at boosting the civil aviation sector which has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

India airlines are currently allowed to operate at a maximum of 72.5 per cent of their pre-pandemic domestic flights. India resumed its domestic flights on May 25, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1. The 100-day plan for boosting India’s civil aviation sector will begin with the construction of 4 new airports across Kushinagar, Agartala, Dehradun, and Jewar in the next 100 days.

2. The first airport will be in Kushinagar that will have the capacity for the successful landing of Airbus 321 and Boeing 737 flights. Kushinagar will become the focal point of the Buddhist circuit, said Scindia.

3. A second airport terminal will be set up at Dehradun airport. Rs 457 crore are being invested in the construction of it. The new terminal building will be able to handle 1,800 passengers compared to 250 passengers currently.

4. A third airport will be constructed at Agartala in Tripura for which Rs 490 crores are being invested. The new airport will be able to handle 1,200 passengers per hour compared to 500 passengers per hour currently.

5. A fourth airport will be set up at Jewar in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This is an ambitious project not only for Uttar Pradesh but entire India. The airport at Jewar will be a Rs 30,000 crore worth project.

6. Apart from airports, 6 heliports would also be developed in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

7. Under the 100-day plan, a new policy on Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activities has also been announced.

8. Of the 16 main points, 4 relate to infrastructure, 4 relate to reforms, and 8 relate to policy targets.

9. The 100-day plan will continue from August 30, 2021, to November 30, 2021.

10. The 100-day plan has been devised after combined consultations with separate advisory groups that have been constituted for every sector.