Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 November 2021

Historical Resolution passed by China

The Communist Party of China has given its approval to a rare resolution. It has uplifted and amplified the country’s President Xi Jinping status in its history. The resolution approved by the country has put Xi Jinping on the same pedestal as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. The latest decision will help in the consolidation of Xi’s authority and increase the chances of securing an unprecedented third leadership term in 2022.

India Test Squad for New Zealand series

BCCI announced the India test squad for the upcoming India vs New Zealand test series 2021. Ajinkya Rahane has been chosen to lead India in first India vs New Zealand test in Kanpur. The test series will start on November 25, 2021. Virat Kohli will not be playing in the first test against New Zealand and will join the squad for the second test in Mumbai and will lead the team.

PM Modi launches two RBI schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched two innovative, customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India. They are RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme. The two latest schemes by the Central Bank will ease access to the government securities market for retail investors.

Dedicated Customer Care Unit by NIXI

National Internet Exchange of India has set up a 24-hour Customer-Care Unit. It will facilitate round-the-clock interaction of customers with all its Business units. The customer-focused unit of NIXI will support by responding to all customer queries for all the operations.

RuPay Card launched by MobiKwik

MobiKwik has launched MobiKwik RuPay Card. It has been done in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Axis Bank. The card will be offered free of charge to the customers and will also be completely digital. MobiKwik’s card can also be used with more than 41 million merchants across 190 countries around the world.