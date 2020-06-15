Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 June 2020

PM Modi to hold meeting with Chief Ministers online on June 16-17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States/UTs on June 16-17, 2020 through video conferencing. This will be PM Modi's 6th virtual meet with the Chief Ministers since the outbreak of novel Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in March 2020. The Prime Minister's last meeting with the CMs was held on May 12, 2020.

Kathy Lueders becomes first female to head Human Space Flight Program of NASA

Kathy Lueders has been appointed as the new Associate Administrator of Human Exploration and Operations (HEO) Mission Directorate. With this, she becomes the first female to head the human space flight program of NASA. Lueders has been assisting NASA in sending astronauts to space since 2014 on private spacecraft.

China reports fresh new cases of Coronavirus; locks down areas in Beijing

China reports fresh new cases of novel coronavirus. A total of 75 new cases have been reported in last two days in Beijing. All these cases are being linked to a food & meat market in Beijing. Following this, China has locked down around 10 areas and started testing and tracing programme. This new virus cluster has fuelled fears for second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

India gets first diagnostics lab for infectious diseases

India has got its first infectious disease diagnostics lab as a part of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’. This mobile laboratory has been built in a record time of only 8 days after the receipt of Automotive Chassis from Bharat Benz. The Department of Bio-Technology has supported the development of this lab.

NADA issues notice to Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Pujara for not disclosing their whereabouts

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has issued notices to Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul for not disclosing their whereabouts. The NADA has issued similar notices to women cricketers Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana. These five cricketers are members of National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP) and they need to disclose their whereabouts on quarterly basis.