India gets its first infectious disease diagnostics lab
The newly built disease diagnostics lab can easily test RTPCR about 50 per day and ELISA about 200 per day.
The first disease diagnostics lab in India is now ready. The mobile laboratory is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The laboratory promotes and supports the idea of being self-efficient in difficult times.
The laboratory has been reported to be built in the recorded time of just 8 days from the date of receipt of Automotive Chassis, from Bharat Benz. The lab has been built with the support of the Department of Bio-Technology.
About the lab:
• The first infectious disease diagnostics lab is a BSL-2 facility that has Biochemistry analysers, real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), and on-site Elisa.
• Elisa is a technology designed for quantifying and detecting soluble substances such as proteins, antibodies, peptides, and hormones.
• The newly built disease diagnostics lab can easily test RT-PCR about 50 per day and ELISA about 200 per day.
• The lab has been built in the recorded time of just 8 days.