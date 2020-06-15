India gets its first infectious disease diagnostics lab

The first disease diagnostics lab in India is now ready. The mobile laboratory is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The laboratory promotes and supports the idea of being self-efficient in difficult times.

The laboratory has been reported to be built in the recorded time of just 8 days from the date of receipt of Automotive Chassis, from Bharat Benz. The lab has been built with the support of the Department of Bio-Technology.

About the lab:

• The first infectious disease diagnostics lab is a BSL-2 facility that has Biochemistry analysers, real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), and on-site Elisa.

• Elisa is a technology designed for quantifying and detecting soluble substances such as proteins, antibodies, peptides, and hormones.

• The newly built disease diagnostics lab can easily test RT-PCR about 50 per day and ELISA about 200 per day.

