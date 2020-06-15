KL Rahul, Jadega, Pujara issued notice by NADA for failing to disclose their whereabouts

Indian cricketers KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara have been issued notices by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing to disclose their whereabouts. Two other Indian women cricketers, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma also received similar notices.

These five centrally-contracted cricketers are members of the 110 strong National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP). They are bounded by the rule to submit their whereabouts on a quarterly basis, which they failed to do for the past three months. The BCCI cited a glitch in the password as the key reason for the delay.

The BCCI has sent an official explanation for the failure of their five NRTP players' to submit their whereabouts.

National Registered Testing Pool The athletes at the top level of their sport are generally selected for a Testing Pool. NADA identifies a Registered Testing Pool, which includes athletes who are required to share their whereabouts in line with the requirements of the International Standard for Testing. NADA regularly conducts reviews and updates its criteria for including athletes in its Registered Testing Pool. It also revises the membership of its Registered Testing Pool from time-to-time as it deems appropriate in accordance with the set criteria. Each Athlete in the Registered Testing Pool is required to: • Inform NADA of his/ her whereabouts on a quarterly basis, in the manner prescribed in Article 11.3 of the International Standard for Testing. • Update necessary information in accordance with Article 11.4.2 of the International Standard for Testing, to ensure that it remains accurate and complete at all times. • Make himself or herself available for testing at such whereabouts, in accordance with Article 11.4 of the International Standard for Testing.

Key Highlights

• The athletes can either fill up their whereabout forms on the Anti-Doping Administration & Management Systems (ADAMS) software himself/herself or the association can fill it up on his./ her behalf.

• Sometimes the athletes in certain disciplines do not have access to the internet or aren't educated enough to fill their whereabouts clause form and upload it on the system. In such cases, they take the assistance of their concerned federations.

• Hence, the federations have accepted the responsibility of uploading their whereabouts.

• Even in cricket, though the players are well qualified and can fill the form themselves, they don’t get the time for various reasons. The BCCI has taken the responsibility to upload their whereabouts.

BCCI’s explanation

The BCCI stated that there was a glitch in the password on the ADAMs software, which caused a delay in the submission of the whereabouts of the five players. The issue has now been resolved.

Three such failures of disclosing whereabouts leads to one Anti Doping Rule Violation, which could lead to two years of suspension upon hearing.

NADA DG Navin Agarwal said that BCCI's explanation will be discussed as to whether it will be counted as one of three filing failures or not.