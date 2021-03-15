Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 March 2021

Check the winners of Grammy Awards 2021

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were presented on March 15, 2021, at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. Beyonce has created history by becoming the most-awarded woman in the history of Grammys while Billie Eilish created a record by becoming the first solo artist to win record of the year award for two years in a row.

First Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics

Bhavani Devi has created history by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Olympics. The 27-year-old Devi reserved her spot through the Adjusted Official ranking method. Olympics will start on July 23, 2021, and will conclude on August 8, 2021. Bhavani Devi has been trained by SAI coach Sagar Lagu.

24 bat coronaviruses found in Southwestern China

An international research team of scientists in China has found 24 bat coronaviruses that were previously unknown. Out of 24, 4 of them that are also related to the strain which causes COVID-19 have been found in Southwestern China. The Chinese government has continued to fund various research teams to study bat viruses across the country.

US is India’s second-biggest oil supplier

The US has overtaken Saudi Arabia and has become the second-largest oil supplier of India. The switch in supplies happened as the refiners boosted cheap US crude purchases to compensate for the oil supply cut by OPEC. India is the third-biggest oil consumer and importer. It called on major oil producers to ease the supply curbs for global economic recovery.

Padma Bhushan awardee Laxman Pai passes away

The Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned artist Laxman Pai passed away on March 14, 2021, at the age of 95. He was an Indian artist and painter who also served as the Principal of the Goa College Art. Laxman Rai was a recipient of various prestigious honours including Padma Sri, Padma Bhushan, Lalit Kala Akademi Award, and Nehru Award.