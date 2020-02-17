Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 February 2020

SC appoints mediators to convince protestors of Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court’s bench ordered on February 17, 2020, to convince Shaheen Bagh protestors by a team of mediators. The Supreme Court has appointed Senior Counsel Sanjay Hegde and Advocate Sadhna Ramchandran as mediators to convince protestors of Shaheen Bagh. Supreme Court said that protestors can’t block a public road for an indefinite period.

Permanent commission to women officers in Army: Supreme Court

A Supreme Court bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ajay Rastogi said on February 17, 2020 that the Indian Army should be given a permanent commission to the women officers. The apex court also suggested the central government to change its mindset towards permanent women commission in the Indian Army.

Haryana CM announced to give Rs 6 cr to Olympics gold medal winners

The Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar recently announced in an event that the state government will provide Rs. 6 cr of prize money to the winners of the Olympics gold medal. However, it has also clarified that this prize money will be given to the players of Haryana only. Haryana Government also decided to Rs. 1.5 cr to winners of a gold medal at Commonwealth Games.

Kashi-Mahakal Express flagged off

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, recently flagged off Kashi-Mahakal Express from Varanasi. This train will connect Kashi and Ujjain through a religiously important route. Kashi Mahakal Express will connect three Jyotirlingas - Omkareshwar near Indore, Mahakaleshwar of Ujjain and Kashi Vishwanath of Varanasi. The first commercial journey of this train is scheduled to begin on February 20.

Link your PAN with Aadhaar before March 31: Income Tax Dept

The Income Tax Department has said that PAN cards not linked to Aadhaar will become inoperative by March 31, 2020. It means you will not be able to use it. The deadline for PAN and Aadhaar linkage has been extended several times. Now, this deadline is ending on 31 March 2020. According to the Income Tax Department, about 30.75 crore PAN cards have already been linked to Aadhaar by January 27, 2020.