Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 February 2021

Government launches Pilot Pey Jal Survekshan

The Pilot Pey Jal Survekshan was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Jal Jeevan Mission- Urban on February 16, 2021. Durga Shanker Mishra, the Secretary of the Housing and Urban Affairs informed that it will be conducted in ten cities including Bhubaneshwar. The survey will ascertain the reuse of watershed, equitable distribution of water, and mapping the water bodies concerning the quality and quantity of water through a challenging process.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates oil and gas projects in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi on February 17, 2021, laid the foundation stone of oil, gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu via video conferencing. He dedicated the Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit and Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi gas pipeline to the nation. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam. These projects will facilitate socio-economic benefits and will help in boosting India’s mission towards ‘Urja Atmanirbharata’.

Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry’s Governor

The Rashtrapati Bhawan informed on February 16, 2021, that Kiran Bedi has been removed from her position as the Governor of Puducherry. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana has been given the additional charge of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor until a new appointment is made. After the removal from the position, Kiran Bedi thanked the public officials and the people of Puducherry.

Fossils of Dickinsonia discovered in Bhimbetka

Researchers have discovered the fossils of the world’s oldest and the earliest known living animal, Dickinsonia. The fossils have been found on the roof of the Bhimbetka rock shelters which are about 40 km from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. They were lying hidden in plain sight and were founded by the researchers of the GSI- Geological Survey of India who had gone to Bhimbetka before the 36th International Geological Congress. Dickinsonia dates back to 550 million years.

Indian Navy joins Iran and Russia’s naval exercise

India has joined a two-day naval exercise of Iran and Russia, known as ‘Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt-2021’. The exercise has been taking place in the northern part of the Indian Ocean. The spokesperson of the drill has further informed that the Indian Navy also joined the exercise with a selected group of vessels. The forces and vessels of the Russian Army and the Iranian Army have taken part in the exercise which commenced on February 16, 2021.