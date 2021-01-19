Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 January 2021

Iran and 6 other countries lose their voting rights in UNGA

Iran and six other countries Libya, Niger, Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe and South Sudan lost their voting rights in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). These nations failed to pay their dues. The information was shared by Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General.

23rd January to be observed as Parakram Diwas

Government will celebrate January 23, 2021 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's the birth anniversary. The day will now be observed every year to inspire the youth of India to act courageously in events of adversities.

Bhawana Kanth to be first woman pilot to take part in Republic Day 2021

Bhawana Kanth is likely to become the first woman fighter pilot to participate in the Republic Day Parade this year. She will showcase mock-ups of Light Combat Aircraft (LAC), light combat helicopter and Sukhoi-30 fighter plane by being a part of Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau at the parade. Bhawana is also among the first women fighter pilots to join the IAF.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan chairs WHO Executive Board's 148th Session

Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on January 18, 2021 virtually chaired the 148th session of WHO Executive Board. During the session, the Minister applauded the efforts of global community of scientists and researchers in delivery of COVID-19 vaccine against the novel Coronavirus.

India to gift ‘Covishield’ vaccines to Bangladesh

India will gift 2 million doses of the ‘Covishield’ vaccine of Serum Institute of India (SII) to Bangladesh. In this regard, a special Indian flight carrying the vaccines will land at Bangladesh's Shahjalal International Airport on January 20, 2021. This Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be stored at the facilities of Directorate General of Health Services in Bangladesh.