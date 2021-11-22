Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 November 2021

Indian Navy commissioned INS Vishakhapatnam

INS Vishakhapatnam was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. It is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of P15B. The commissioning of the warship has also marked the formal induction of the first of the four Vishakhapatnam class destroyers into the Indian Navy.

3rd T20I between India and New Zealand

Rohit Sharma has become the first Indian batsman to hit 150 sixes in T20 international matches during India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I. Rohit Sharma was able to achieve the feat in the sixth over of India's innings in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Kolkata. India won against New Zealand with a complete 3-0 clean sweep.

Andhra Pradesh to have only one capital

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Andhra Pradesh will have only one capital- Amaravati. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh’s decision was informed by Advocate general S. Sriram in the high court during the ongoing hearing on the capital city Amaravati.

World Fisheries 2021

On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, awarded best performing States for the second time in the Fisheries sector. Telangana was awarded best performer in Inland Fisheries while Andhra Pradesh was awarded best marine State in India during the Fisheries awards 2021.

Gallantry Awards 2021

Abhinandan Varthaman, Indian Air Force ace pilot Group Captain, was accorded Vir Chakra by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony. Abhinandan Varthaman has received Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019, a day after the Balakot airstrike.