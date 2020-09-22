Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 September 2020

India-UK held Water Partnership Forum on water conservation issue

India-UK held the Water Partnership Forum on September 22, 2020 virtually to discuss issues related to the water conservation and infrastructure development. The inaugural address was given by Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian High Commissioner to United Kingdom. During the forum, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ganga and the British water.

Parliament passes bills related to Homeopathy central council & Indian medicine central council

The Parliament on September 22, 2020 passed the bills pertaining to the Homeopathy central council and the Indian medicine central council. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 aims to get 1 year extension to set up the Central Council of Homeopathy, after the end of its 2-year deadline. On the other hand, the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks one year time for the reconstitution of the central council.

IIIT Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020 passed in Parliament

The Parliament has passed the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (IIIT) (Amendment) Bill 2020 on September 22, 2020. The Bill seeks to declare five more IIITs in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode as Institutions of National importance. These IIITs are IIIT Agartala, IIIT Bhopal, IIIT Surat, IIIT Bhagalpur and IIIT Raichur.

SC states Right to protest not absolute right, it comes with certain restrictions

The Supreme Court recently ruled that the right to protest is not an absolute right; it is subject to certain restrictions. The court observed that though citizens have the right to protest, there has to be a balance between the protest and right to mobility for other people.

Parliament passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been passed by the Parliament on September 21, 2020. The bill aims to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 for resolving the insolvency in companies and among individuals as well.