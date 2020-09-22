Parliament passed two bills related to Indian medicine central council, Homeopathy central council

Parliament on September 22, 2020 passed two bills related to the Indian medicine central council and Homeopathy central council after the Lok Sabha approved them through voice vote during midnight proceedings. The Rajya Sabha had approved the two bills earlier this month.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks one year extension to form the Central Council of Homeopathy, following the end of its two-year deadline.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 also seeks a year to reconstitute the central council. The bill proposes to constitute a board of directors to exercise its powers in the interim period.

Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

• The bill seeks to amends the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973. It replaces the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 that was promulgated on April 24, 2020.

• Under the Act's provisions, a Central Council of Homoeopathy will be set up to regulate homoeopathic education and practice.

• In 2018, the Act was amended to provide for the supersession of the Central Council of Homoeopathy. The Central Council was supposed to be reconstituted within one year from the date of its supersession.

• In 2019, the act was again amended to seek reconstitution of the Central Council in two years.

• In the interim period, the central government had constituted a Board of Governors to exercise the powers of the Central Council.

• The latest amendment bill amends the Act to increase the period for the supersession of the Central Council from two years to three years.

Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020: Key Features

• The bill amends the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. It replaces the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which was promulgated on April 24, 2020.

• The Act provides for the constitution of a Central Council to regulate the education and practice of Indian Medicine system such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy.

• Under the bill's provisions, the Central Council will stand superseded from April 24, 2020, the date of promulgation of the Ordinance and will be reconstituted within one year from the date of its supersession.

• The bill proposes that in the interim period, the central government will constitute a Board of Governors that will exercise the powers of the Central Council.

• The bill proposes that the Board of Governors will comprise up to ten members. The members will include persons of eminence from the field of Indian Medicine and eminent administrators.

• The members can either be nominated or ex officio members appointed by the central government. Among them, one member will be selected by the centre to be the Chairperson of the Board.

• The Board of Governors will exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the Central Council till it is reconstituted and this includes regulating the practice and education of Indian Medicine.

• Following the Central Council's reconstitution, the board and the council will be bound by directions of the central government on questions related to policy matters other than technical and administrative matters.