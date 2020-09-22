India-UK holds Water Partnership Forum to discuss water conservation

India-UK Water Partnership Forum will be held on September 22, 2020, through a virtual mode to discuss ways to collaborate on the issues pertaining to infrastructure development and water conservation.

According to an official note, Indian High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Gaitri Issar Kumar will give the inaugural address for the talks between the two countries.

Besides, during the water partnership forum, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be inked between Ganga and the British water.

About India-UK Water Partnership Forum

• India-UK Water Partnership Forum will be highlighting the strategic partnership approaches between the two countries in order to develop the 21st-century water infrastructure in India.

• India’s water conservation programme and other policies such as Jal Jeeva Mission, Namami Gange Programme, and Swachh Bharat Mission will also be discussed.

• This session will also be showcasing the business and investment opportunities in the Indian water sector.

• UK expertise will also highlight how the country can collaborate with India in its water infrastructure development.

• The event will be concluded by a special address by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga.