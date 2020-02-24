Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 February 2020

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad resigns

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad resigned from his position recently. He submitted his resignation to Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. Mahathir’s resignation came amid an ongoing rift between him and his speculative successor Anwar Ibrahim. Mahathir also resigned from his party PPBM.

US First Lady Melania Trump to attend ‘Happiness Class’

US First Lady Melania Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India along with President Donald Trump, will be attending the ‘Happiness Class’ at a Delhi Government School. This class is a part of Arvind Kejriwal Government’s Happiness Curriculum which has been acknowledged by various world leaders. Kejriwal-led AAP government launched the Happiness Curriculum to transform school education in Delhi.

Central Excise Day 2020 observed globally

The Central Excise Day 2020 was observed in India on February 24, 2020 by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC). The Day aims to recognise the work of CBEC officials towards the Indian economy. The Day is also marked to check corruption in manufacturing businesses. The Day commemorates the implementation of the Central Excise and Salt Act.

US President Donald Trump arrived in India with First Lady Melania Trump

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020 along with First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka Trump & son-in-law Jared Kushner. On the first leg of his two-day visit to India, President Trump attended the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad along with PM Narendra Modi and visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Rajnath Singh laid foundation of Thal Sena Bhawan in Delhi Cantt

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently laid the foundation of ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’, new army headquarters in Delhi Cantonment. The new building will be built over 39 acres of land and comprise over 6000 offices. The building will be constructed as per the norms of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, GRIHA.