Happiness Curriculum – All You Need to Know about ‘Happiness Class’ to be attended by Melania Trump

Happiness Curriculum: US First Lady Melania Trump along with the US President Donald Trump, on their maiden visit to India, will attend a ‘Happiness Class’ at a Government School based in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal led AAP Government’s flagship scheme of ‘Happiness Curriculum’ has won commendations from different corners of the globe. According to the official schedule, US First Lady Melania Trump during her visit to Delhi government-run school on February 25. Launched in 2018, Happiness Curriculum is a scheme intended to transform school education in the National Capital and shift focus from only fierce competition and marks oriented teaching and learning to cognition, language, literacy, numeracy and the arts-based learning model.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not Invited

Happiness Curriculum being the flagship scheme of Delhi Government, as per the original schedule, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia were to accompany US First Lady Melania Trump during her visit to Sarvodaya co-ed school in Moti Bagh - a Delhi government-run school on February 25. However, later on, their names were dropped from the official list of delegates, who would accompany Ms Trump for the ‘Happiness Class’.

What is Happiness Curriculum?

Happiness Curriculum was launched in 2018 as a scheme to reinvent school education sector in Delhi Government Schools. With school education in India primarily focused on competitive testing model, which lays prime emphasis on scoring marks in order to succeed; AAP Government felt the need to provide a more fulfilling education and learning experience. In line with this, Happiness Curriculum was launched which aims at promoting development of cognition, language, literacy, numeracy and the arts. This in turn aids the mental growth well-being and happiness of students.

It further says that future citizens need to be “mindful, aware, awakened, empathetic, and firmly rooted in their identity…” based on the premise that education has a larger purpose, which cannot be in isolation from the “dire needs” of today’s society.

Expert Take Happiness comes from within. Happiness comes from being able to take decisions on your own, with the right balance of aspirations, growth and other personal factors. This is the conversation that I have with all my clients; most of my clients are done with college and an entry level job. Because when they were in school, they were never allowed the freedom to explore themselves. The tech-centric future requires all workers to be creative and flexible critical thinkers who have good people skills. These skills are not taught in our education institutions and that is why I welcome the introduction of the Happiness Curriculum in Delhi Schools. As our world becomes more VUCA (Volatile Uncertain Complex and Ambiguous), our future generations need to be more empathetic, analytical and knowledgeable than ever before. But they cannot face this world if they do not have a strong foundation made up of emotional strength and happiness. This curriculum is already paving ways for the world to emulate and make our future generations stronger for a better future. Saurabh Nanda, Career Consultant, Founder - The Happy Career Project

Happiness Curriculum – Key Statistics

Some of the key statistics and interesting facts and figures related to Delhi Government’s Happiness Curriculum are given below:

Launched: 2018

Class Frequency: Daily – 6 days a week

Class Duration: Daily Class of 45 minutes

Total Number of Schools it is Operational in: 1024

Total Number of Beneficiary Students: 8 lakhs

Total Number of Teachers available for Happiness Classes: 21 thousand

Key Objectives

The prime objective of Happiness Curriculum is to develop future citizens of the county who are “mindful, aware, awakened, empathetic, and firmly rooted in their identity”. Furthermore, the curriculum aims at developing citizens who understand and cater to the “dire needs’ of the today’s society. To achieve this larger goal, the Happiness Curriculum aims to

Develop Self-Awareness and Mindfulness among the students Inculcate Critical Thinking and Inquiry Skills Imbibe Effective Communication Skills Enable students to apply these skills for problem-solving in conflicting situations Reduce anxiety, depression and intolerance among school students

Expert Take I truly feel that 'Happiness Curriculum' would be an interesting subject. It would be something like 'Moral Science', we used to have in our school days. It is very important to understand what is happiness, do we find happiness inside us or outside, how to stay happy both during success and failures etc. I strongly recommend to keep case studies and role plays. The curriculum would certainly assist candidates not only to become better professionals but also a good human being. SUBHANKAR GHOSE Chief Human Resources Officer at ROI Net Solution

Happiness Classes

As part of the Happiness Curriculum introduced by the Delhi Government, students between Nursery and 8th class, have to attend a happiness period/class of 45 minutes every day. As part of the happiness curriculum class, students undergo meditation, value education and mental exercises. The course curriculum for Happiness Classes is designed to be activity-based with alternative testing or examination model.

Examination / Assessment

In order to assess the progress of a student based on ‘Happiness Curriculum’, Delhi Government schools follow a mixed methodology of alternative testing with no formal written examinations and no marks system. Students’ progress in Happiness Classes is measured based on the status of happiness of the student done using a happiness index. The Happiness Curriculum is designed in a way that focuses on the process rather than the outcome.