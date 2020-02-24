Donald Trump in India: US President and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Ahmedabad

Trump in India: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 24, 2020 along with daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. President Trump was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport amid proper security arrangements.

Trump will be attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly-constructed Motera Cricket Stadium. The 'Namaste Trump' event will witness a three-hour-long cultural programme and Trump’s interaction with the people of Gujarat at the Motera Stadium. The event will include music and dance performances including the performance of singer Kailash Kher.

President Trump’s Ahmedabad visit is the first leg of his two-day visit to India. Later, he will be seen visiting Taj Mahal, Agra on February 24, 2020 and New Delhi on February 25, 2020. The US President’s maiden visit to India is expected to see the signing of a few defence and trade deals between India and the United States. Have a look at the highlights of Trump’s visit to India below:

Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram: Before attending the Namaste Trump event, President Trump and wife Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram:

Trump’s tweet in Hindi:

Just before his arrival in India, President Trump tweeted in Hindi language informing the Indians gathered at the Stadium about his arrival shortly. PM Modi responded to the tweet saying, "अतिथि देवो भव." Have a look at the tweet:

Full Schedule of Donald Trump’s Visit

February 24, 2020 11.30 AM: Arrival in Ahmedabad, Gujarat 1.00 PM: Attend 'Namaste Trump' event 5.15 PM: Leaving for Agra for Taj Mahal visit 7.30 PM: Trump’s arrival in New Delhi February 25, 2020 10.30 AM: Trump will lay a wreath at Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajghat 11.00 AM: Meet PM Modi to discuss issues related to security, military, trade and others

Amul Doodle welcomes US President Trump to India

Famous dairy brand, Amul, which is known for its doodles, welcomed Trump with a doodle saying ‘Namaske President Trump. The doodle features PM Narendra Modi, President Trump and Amul mascot: