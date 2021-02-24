Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 February 2021

Health Minister launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0

The Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0. He also launched the portal and operational guidelines for IMI 3.0. The mission is conducted in two rounds starting from Feb 22 till March 22, 2021. The main focus of the mission will be to vaccine pregnant women and children who missed their vaccine doses because of the pandemic.

H5N8 Virus: First human cases in Russia reported

The world’s first case of bird flu virus strain- H5N8 has been reported by Russia that has infected humans through birds. The case has already been reported to WHO. Seven workers at Russia’s poultry farm were infected with the virus after the flu outbreak in birds in December 2020. The virus is a subtype of Influenza A virus that results in flu-like symptoms in wild birds and poultry and is fatal for them. However, it poses a low risk to humans.

World’s largest Narendra Modi cricket Stadium inaugurated in Gujarat

President Ram Nath Kovind along with the Union Home Minister Amit Sha inaugurated the world’s largest Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Gujarat. The Motera stadium has been renamed Narendra Modi Stadium and has surpassed the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the largest stadium. The second home pink-ball test match will be played between India and England in the stadium.

Linda Thomas Greenfield becomes US Ambassador to UN

The United States Senate on February 23, 2021, confirmed Linda Thomas Greenfield as the US Ambassador to the UN. She was nominated for the post by US President Joe Biden. The US Senate had voted 78-20 confirming her for the cabinet-level position, making her the eighth confirmed member of Joe Biden’s Cabinet. Greenfield is a US diplomat with vast experience in Africa. She is also a three-decade veteran of the US State Department.

Vijay Sampla is the new Chairperson of NCSC

Vijay Smapla took charge of the Chairmanship of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on February 24, 2021. He was a former Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. While taking the charge, he assured that he will be working constantly for safeguarding the interest of the community and will work on preventing any form of injustice against them. NCSC is a constitutional body established to safeguard Scheduled Castes against exploitation.