Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 February 2021

National Urban Digital Mission launched

Centre launched the Urban Digital Mission on February 23, 2021, with an aim of creating a digital infrastructure for the cities across India. As per the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Urban Digital Mission will be enabling cities and towns to benefit from the holistic and diverse form of support. The mission will be to create a shared digital infrastructure that will bring together various digital initiatives of the government.

India commences its BRICS Chairmanship

India started its BRICS Chairmanship with a three-day-long inaugural Sherpas meeting. The meeting was chaired by the Secretary (CPV & OIA) who also introduced the themes, calendar, priorities of India for BRICS Summit 2021. He further added India looks forward to having productive discussions with BRICS partners in the next two days. India has assumed the Chairmanship of BRICS 2021 and is all set to host this year’s summit.

Centre announces new guidelines on social media regulation

The Central Government has announced Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. The decision of releasing the new guidelines has been taken to regulate social media and OTT platforms. The Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad informed about the latest decision. The ministers hailed the social media platforms for empowering Indians and welcomes the platforms to do business in India.

What is the Mumbai Undersea Tunnel?

The first undersea tunnel of India will be in Mumbai by the year 2023. The tunnel is being built as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project comprising the land-filled roads on the reclaimed areas from tunnels, bridges, and seas. Each tunnel of the two will take about 8 to 9 months to complete and will take around 2 years to complete it entirely. The undersea road tunnel will be passing through the Arabian Sea near Girgaon Chowpatty.

12 iconic sites of India to be transformed into Swachh Tourist Destinations

Jal Shakti Ministry’s Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation has announced 12 iconic sites that will be transformed into Swachh Tourist Destinations. The transformation will be done under Phase IV of Swachh Iconic Places of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen. It aims at enhancing the experience of both foreign and domestic tourists to the iconic sites by improving the standards of cleanliness and sanitation at and around the sites