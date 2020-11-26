Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 November 2020

Football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Football legend Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020 following a cardiac arrest. He was 60. Maradona was hospitalized in the beginning of November 2020 and got operated for a blood clot in his brain. Maradona, footballer from Argentina, represented Boca Juniors, Napoli, Barcelona and Newell’s Old Boys.

National Constitution Day 2020 observed in India

The National Constitution Day 2020, also known as Samvidhan Divas, was observed across India on November 26, 2020 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. of India. The Constitution of India was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 6000 crore in NIIF platform

The Union Cabinet approved the infusion of Rs 6000 crores in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on November 25, 2020. The amount will be infused by the Government over the course of 2 years. These funds will be mobilised by NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited (NIIF-FL) and Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited (AIFL).

MHA releases new guidelines for Surveillance & Containment of COVID-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 25, 2020 issued the new guidelines for Surveillance & Containment of COVID-19 pandemic across India. The fresh guidelines will be effective from December 1 till December 31, 2020. As per the new guidelines, only essential activities will be allowed in the areas demarcated as Containment Zones.

Central Trade Unions call for Bharat Bandh against new farm and labour laws

Ten Central Trade Unions along with several others independent associations called for a Bharat Bandh on November 26, 2020 against the new farm and labour laws introduced by the Government. The nation-wide day-long strike also witnessed the agitation of unions for work-related issues.