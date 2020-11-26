MHA’s new guidelines for COVID Surveillance & Containment: No local lockdown without centre’s approval

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines for COVID Surveillance, Containment and Caution on November 25, 2020. The guidelines will come into effect from December 1, 2020 and will remain in force till December 31, 2020.

The main objective of the MHA guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the spread of COVID-19 that are visible in the steady decline in number of active cases in the country.

The MHA order emphasised that to fully overcome the pandemic, there is a need to maintain caution and strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy, especially in the view of recent spike in new cases in few states and union territories and the ongoing festival season and onset of winter.

Under the SOPs issued by MHA and the Health Ministry, the local district, police and municipal authorities shall have to ensure that the prescribed Containment measures are being strictly followed. The states and the union territories may impose local restrictions based on their assessment of the situation to contain the spread of COVID-19.

MHA Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution



States/ UTs mandated to strictly enforce containment measures, SOPs on various activities and COVID-Appropriate behavior and exercise caution and regulate crowds



COVID Appropriate Behaviour

The state and union territory governments shall take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as strict enforcement of wearing of face masks and maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.



The states and UTs may also consider taking administrative actions including imposition of appropriate fines for not wearing face masks in public and work places.



The MHA order also lay emphasis on observance of social distancing in crowded places especially in weekly bazaars, markets and public transport.

COVID Surveillance and Containment

The states and union territories will also have to ensure effective demarcation of containment zones in vulnerable and high incidence areas, as this would be key to breaking the chain on transmission of COVID-19 and controlling its spread.

The containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities at micro level and the list of Containment Zones will be notified on the websites by the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs. This list will also be shared with the Health Ministry.



Within the demarcated Containment Zones, the following containment measures shall be followed:



•Only essential activities will be allowed in the Containment Zones.

•Stricter perimeter control has been ordered to ensure there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services.

•There shall be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for the purpose and testing will be carried out as per prescribed protocol.

•Further extensive contact tracing shall be carried out of all persons found positive. At least 80 percent of the contacts have to be traced within 72 hours.

•Quick isolation of COVID-19 patients shall be ensured in treatment facilities and home subject to fulfilling the home isolation guidelines.

•Clinical interventions, as prescribed, shall be administered.

•Surveillance for ILI/ SARI cases shall be carried out in health facilities or outreach mobile units or through fever clinics in buffer zones.

•Awareness shall be created in communities on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

What activities have been allowed outside containment zones?

All activities have been allowed permitted outside Containment Zones, except for the following, which have been permitted with certain restrictions:

•International air travel of passengers, as permitted by MHA.

•Cinema halls and theatres, with up to 50 percent capacity.

•Swimming pools, only for the training of sportspersons.

•Exhibition halls, only for business to business (B2B) purposes.

•Social/ religious/ sports/ entertainment/ educational/ cultural/ religious gatherings, with up to a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground/ space in the view, in open spaces.

However, the State/ UT Governments may reduce the ceiling to 100 persons or less, in closed spaces based on their assessment of the situation.

Local restrictions

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions, to contain the spread of COVID-19 such as night curfew.

However, the State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

The states and UT government will also need to enforce social distancing in offices and in cities, where the weekly Case Positivity Rate is in more than 10 percent, the state/ UT government shall consider implementing staggered office timings and other suitable measures to reduce the number of employees attending office at the same time, thereby ensuring social distancing.

Protection for vulnerable persons

All vulnerable persons, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Inter-State and intra-State movement

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross-land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Use of Aarogya Setu

The use of the Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.



Source: MHA