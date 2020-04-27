Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 April 2020

JioMart becomes live of WhatsApp Number 8850008000

Following the Facebook-Jio deal, Reliance Industries has now launched its e-commerce platform Jiomart on WhatsApp for retail of grocery items. The JioMart WhatsApp number is 8850008000. In order to place order through JioMart, customers need to add this number on their phones. As of now, the JioMart services will be available only in suburban areas of Mumbai.

RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity support to mutual funds

The Reserve Bank of India recently allocated Rs 50000 crore funds as a special liquidity facility for mutual funds to ease of the liquidity strains imposed by COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of some debt Mutual Funds has intensified the liquidity pressure on mutual funds.

Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors

Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission recently ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors in the Kingdom. However, the minors will now be penalised with imprisonment of 10 years in the juvenile detention centre. The move will enable the establishment of model penal code in the kingdom.

King George Medical University launches Plasma Therapy for COVID-19

King George Medical University of Lucknow has launched the Blood Plasma Therapy for the Coronavirus treatment in India. With this, King George Medical University became the first Indian government hospital to provide plasma therapy COVID-19 treatment. The first patient of the therapy was a 58- year old doctor. This was an experimental treatment for treating the disease.

Largest hole of Ozone Layer at Arctic heals itself: Reports

A team of scientists recently confirmed that the largest hole in Ozone layer has successfully healed itself over the Arctic. The hole was 1 million square kilometres wide was identified in March 2020 by the scientists. The hole was formed following the unusual atmospheric conditions.