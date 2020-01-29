Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 January 2020

Qatar’s Emir appoints new Prime Minister

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Qatar, succeeding Sheikh Abdullah who has resigned from the post. Sheikh Khalid is a close associate of Qatar’s Emir and has played an influential role in the royal court.



Supreme Court approves introduction of African Cheetah in India

The Supreme Court has allowed the National Tiger Conservation Authority to relocate African Cheetah to India provided that they find a suitable habitat after conducting a proper and detailed study. The court had earlier refused to allow the introduction of the species in India, calling them “foreign species”.



Union Cabinet approves Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill

The cabinet has approved new amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy bill that will increase the upper gestation limit to 24 weeks for special categories of women, including vulnerable women such as rape survivors, minors and victims of incest.

India’s Pavan Sukhdev wins 2020 Tyler Prize

Indian environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev has jointly won the 2020 Tyler Prize along with conservation biologist Gretchen C Daily. Sukhdev has been honoured with the award for his work towards enabling a green economy.



Union Budget 2020: Income Tax Cut, Policy Changes - Key Expectations

Will be the new Union budget attempt to revive India’s falling economy and bring it back on track? Check out some of the key expectations from this year’s budget including in areas such as real estate, agriculture and automobile sector.