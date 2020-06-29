Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 June 2020

PM FME Scheme launched under Atmanirbhar Bharat

The PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (FME) has been launched under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The scheme was launched by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal with an aim to generate investment of Rs 35000 crore and over 9 lakh jobs in the country.

Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till July 31

The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till July 31, 2020 for containment of COVID-19 pandemic. Maharashtra Government has announced that the ease in restrictions will continue to be effective such as government offices will continue to function with 15 percent strength or maximum 15 people, whichever is higher and private offices will operate with 10% strength.

Delhi Government to start its own Plasma Bank, asks recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

Delhi government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged all the COVID-19 recovered patients in national capital to donate their plasma for the bank. Plasma Bank will begin its operations in next two days at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh to launch ‘Kill Corona’ campaign from 1 July

Madhya Pradesh Government will be launching ‘Kill Corona’ campaign with effect from July 1, 2020. Under the campagn, all the households in the state will be screened. The Government aims to generate health awareness and contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic through this campaign, which is slated to be implemented from Bhopal.

Government to start 4th Phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ from July 3

The Government will launch the 4th phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ from July 3, 2020. Under this phase, Air India will undertake 170 flights across 17 countries during July 3 - 15, 2020.