Delhi government to start a Plasma Bank, CM Kejriwal urges recovered COVID patients to donate plasma

Delhi government has decided to start a 'Plasma Bank' in the national capital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 29, 2020.

The Delhi Chief Minister announced that the 'Plasma Bank' will start operation in the next two days. He appealed to all COVID-19 recovered patients to donate their plasma in the bank.

The Plasma Bank is expected to begin its operation in the next two days. It will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi.

The 'Plasma Bank' will start operation in the next two days. I appeal to #COVID19 recovered patients to donate their plasma: Delhi Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/eWz1xxpsqb — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Who can donate plasma? Plasma can be donated by those who had contracted COVID-19 and have now fully recovered. The recovered COVID-19 patients have antibodies in their blood, which protects them against the virus and get healthy. The plasma taken from such patients is noted to have had a positive impact on the existing coronavirus patients, enabling them to recover faster.

Plasma Bank: Key Highlights

• This will be India’s first plasma bank to treat coronavirus patients. The bank is being set up to strengthen Delhi’s fight against coronavirus pandemic. All hospitals will be able to get plasma from the bank.

• The Delhi CM announced that anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor or a hospital. The plasma will not be given without a doctor’s consent. The citizens will not be able to contact the plasma bank directly if they want to undergo the therapy. The concerned doctor or hospital must approach the plasma bank directly.

• Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has requested all the coronavirus patients to come forward and donate their plasma to save lives.

• The Delhi government has offered to make all the transport arrangements for the recovered COVID-19 patients who wish to donate their plasma.

• Kejriwal, however, reiterated that plasma therapy, though effective, may not necessarily help save the lives of severely-ill COVID patients with co-morbidities. It may, however, have a positive impact on moderately-ill coronavirus patients.

Background

The Delhi CM had announced around two months ago that the capital is conducting trials of plasma therapy. The capital had conducted a clinical trial of plasma therapy on 29 COVID-1 patients and the results were submitted to the centre. It was observed that plasma therapy helps normalise the oxygen level and respiratory level among COVID-19 patients. Based on the trials, the centre allowed several hospitals in Delhi to conduct plasma therapy.

Currently, Delhi is one of the worst COVID-19-affected states in the country. The city has recorded a total of 83,077 coronavirus cases, among which 27,847 are active cases, over 52,000 people have been cured and discharged and 2,623 people have lost their lives to the virus.