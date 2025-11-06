NICL AO Mains Result 2025 Released at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Check Shortlisted Candidates PDF - Link Here

NICL AO Mains Result 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has declared the NICL AO Mains Result 2025 for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) online Phase II examination on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates appeared in the written exam for Administrative Officer (Scale I) posts held on 31st August, 2025 can download the result through the official website-https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The NICL AO Mains Result 2025 has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can check the pdf download link here in the story-
NICL AO Result 2025 PDF
The National Insurance Company Limited has published the NICL AO Mains Result 2025 pdf download link on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below
|
NICL AO Result 2025
NICL AO Result 2025: Overview
The NICL Administrative Officer Result PDF has been released on the official website. Check the table below for Administrative Officer (Scale I) Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of Organisation
|
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)
|
Post Name
|
Administrative Officer (Scale I)
|
Total Vacancies
|
266
|
Result Status
|
Out
|
Interview Schedule
|
Awaited
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test / Interview
|
Official Website
|
nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
How to Download the NICL AO Result 2025?
You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the Official Website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
- On the homepage, click on the recruitment button
- Now click on the Result PDF link for Administrative Officer posts
- Select the posts wisely and click on the link.
- Take a printout for future reference.
NICL AO Mains Result 2025 What’s Next
All those candidates shortlisted in Phase II round will have to appear in the interview round. The Interview for shortlisted candidates will be conducted in four centres i.e., New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata. The Candidate-wise interview schedule shall be published on the official website shortly followed by the download link of the interview call letter indicating date, time and detailed address of the venue of interview. Candidates are advised to visit the Recruitment section of our Company website https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/recruitment regularly for further updates regarding the Interview process.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation