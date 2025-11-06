UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links

NICL AO Mains Result 2025 Released at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Check Shortlisted Candidates PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 6, 2025, 10:16 IST

 NICL AO Mains Result 2025 has been released by the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)  for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) on the official website- nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The NICL AO Mains Result 2025 has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

NICL AO Mains Result 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has declared the NICL AO Mains Result 2025 for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) online Phase II examination on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates appeared in the written exam for Administrative Officer (Scale I) posts held on 31st August, 2025 can download the result through the official website-https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. 
The NICL AO Mains Result 2025 has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can check the pdf download link here in the story-

NICL AO Result 2025 PDF

The National Insurance Company Limited has published the NICL AO Mains Result 2025 pdf download link on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below

NICL AO  Result 2025

PDF Download Link

 

NICL AO Result 2025: Overview

The NICL Administrative Officer Result PDF has been released on the official website. Check the table below for Administrative Officer (Scale I) Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Name of Organisation

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)

Post Name

Administrative Officer (Scale I)

Total Vacancies

266

Result Status 

Out

Interview Schedule 

Awaited 

Selection Process

Online Test / Interview

Official Website

nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

How to Download the NICL AO Result 2025?

You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the Official Website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the recruitment button
  • Now click on the Result PDF link for Administrative Officer posts
  • Select the posts wisely and  click on the link. 
  • Take a printout for future reference.

NICL AO Mains Result 2025 What’s Next 

All those candidates shortlisted in Phase II round will have to appear in the interview  round. The Interview for shortlisted candidates will be conducted  in four centres i.e., New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata. The Candidate-wise interview schedule shall be published on the official website shortly followed by the download link of the interview call letter indicating date, time and detailed address of the venue of interview. Candidates are advised to visit the Recruitment section of our Company website https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/recruitment regularly for further updates regarding the Interview process.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News