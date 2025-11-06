NICL AO Mains Result 2025 Released at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, Check Shortlisted Candidates PDF - Link Here

NICL AO Mains Result 2025: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has declared the NICL AO Mains Result 2025 for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) online Phase II examination on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates appeared in the written exam for Administrative Officer (Scale I) posts held on 31st August, 2025 can download the result through the official website-https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The NICL AO Mains Result 2025 has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can check the pdf download link here in the story-

NICL AO Result 2025 PDF

The National Insurance Company Limited has published the NICL AO Mains Result 2025 pdf download link on its official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below