Why do we say 'Hello' on Phone? Check History of the word 'Hello'

Have you ever wondered why "Hello" is the universal word we say when we answer the phone? Though it feels so natural to our daily communication today, the story of "Hello" is, surprisingly, very new and closely linked with the invention of the telephone in the late 19th century. The word "Hello" was first recorded in writing in the early 1800s, about 1826 or 1827. It then was not used much as a greeting but rather to get someone's attention or to express surprise—kind of like saying, "Hey, look here!" or "Well, what’s this?" The term evolved from older words like "hallo," "halloo," and "hollo," which were used to hail or call out to people, often in scenarios like hunting or calling ferry operators. These words trace their roots to Old High German and French, where they served as calls to attract attention.

Why do we say ‘Hello’ on the phone? Before telephones, people used to greet each other based on the time of day, such as "Good morning" or "Good evening." Phones connected people over distances and across different time zones, rendering time-based greetings impractical. Enter the telephone, a revolutionary invention that needed a fresh approach to starting conversations. Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone, said that people should answer the telephone with the word "Ahoy," a nautical greeting based on the Dutch word "hoi." He liked it well enough to use it throughout his life when answering the telephone, but "Ahoy" never caught on. Popularization of the term Hello was rather done by Thomas Edison. Edison proposed in a letter in 1877 that the greeting used in a telephone conversation be Hello since it was easy to pronounce and could attract the attention of someone. Halloo! had been used before by Edison. in the course of his experiments with recorded sound, a scream to draw attention, which later developed into the simpler, "Hello."

