Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 February 2020

Five locations to be developed as 'Iconic Sites'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2nd Budget Speech 2020 announced that five Indian archeological locations will be developed as ‘iconic sites’ in 2020-21. These sites will be Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh); Rakhigarhi (Haryana); Dholavira (Gujarat); Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu) and Sivasagar (Assam). All these sites will have their own Museums.

Coronavirus Updates: India reports its third positive case in Kerala

India on February 3, 2020 confirmed its 3rd case of Coronavirus in Kerala. The patient arrived from the Wuhan city of China, where the Coronavirus outbreak took place. The patient is kept under observation as of now. Till date, over 350 people have lost their life due to Coronavirus in China.

Pakistan declares national emergency to battle massive locusts attack

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan declared a national emergency to fight the massive locusts’ attack that has destroyed the entire fields in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The country requires the funds of Rs 730 crore to overcome this loss. Locusts are a type of tropical insects that can fly and their attack can easily spoil millions of hectares of land in a few minutes.

Old & New Income Tax Slabs 2020: Check Difference here

Union Budget 2020-21 introduced new income regime for 2020-21 FY. The new regime adds new income slabs and removes over 70 exemptions offered in old tax slabs. Know the difference between new and old income tax slabs here.

Brexit: Britain formally leaves European Union after 47 years

The United Kingdom ended its 47 years long membership of the European Union by officially leaving the group on January 31, 2020. Britain is the first nation to leave the EU. The Brexit gained momentum in June 2016 when the people of Britain voted to exit the European Union in a referendum.