How to prevent coronavirus? First case confirmed in India

Coronavirus in News: The first case of Coronavirus has also been confirmed in India. A student returned to Kerala from Wuhan found infected with the Coronavirus. According to the statement released by the health ministry on January 30, 2020, the first positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala.

Earlier, Tibet has reported the first case of Coronavirus on January 29. Now, the Kerala government has announced that they have introduced special isolated wards for Novel Coronavirus treatment. The government has also issued an advisory.

What is Coronavirus?

Novel Coronavirus (COV) belongs to a family of viruses whose infection can cause problems ranging from cough to breathlessness. This virus has never been seen before. The virus infection started in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. According to WHO, fever, cough, shortness of breath is its common symptoms. There is no vaccine has been made to stop the virus so far.

How to Prevent Coronavirus?

• The Research Councils, working under the Ministry of AYUSH, have recently issued an advisory based on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani.

• According to the Ministry of AYUSH, maintaining personal hygiene is the best practice.

• The ministry said that wash your hands with water and soap at least for 20 seconds.

• Don’t touch your mouth, nose, eyes and any other part of the body without washing your hands.

• If you are sick, don’t go outside and avoid close contact with people who are sneezing and coughing.

• Wear a mask when going to crowded areas or markets.

• Always follow a healthy lifestyle and healthy diet practice to strengthen the immune system.

Symptoms of Coronavirus

According to the Ministry of Ayush, symptoms of Coronavirus are – Fever, Cold, Sneezing, Cough, and difficulty in breathing.

What to do if Coronavirus symptoms appear?

The government of India has issued an advisory to the people who recently travelled to China or had possible contact with any Coronavirus infected person. The Ministry of Ayush said that call at the Ministry of Health’s control room number 11-2397 8046 for more information. It has also advised that one must wear a mask immediately and rush to the nearest medical facility.