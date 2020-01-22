Coronavirus Triggers Fear in India: All You Need to Know

Coronavirus in News: There is a panic of Coronavirus (CoV) in China which has killed six people so far. More than 300 people have been infected with common symptoms of Coronavirus. Earlier, about 800 people died due to the SARS virus in the region.

The government of India has also issued an advisory. All major airports have been asked to examine all passengers coming from China. It was first identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

What is Coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Coronavirus is similar to the viruses that cause serious illnesses ranging from the common cold to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

WHO said that common symptoms of CoV include cough, fever, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties among others. Cases of Coronavirus have been identified in Japan, Thailand, and South Korea. Recently, an English family also came under the grip of this virus.

Symptoms of Coronavirus

An infected person with the Coronavirus feels uneasy breathing, sore throat, cold, cough, and fever. This fever can transform to pneumonia and pneumonia can exacerbate many problems associated with the kidney. The virus can affect more commonly the people with the weakened immune system, infants and old age people.

Prevention

According to the various reports, the best policy to prevent Coronavirus is to avoid sea-food. Clean your hands thoroughly before coming from anywhere or eating anything. Since there is no vaccine is available to stop Coronavirus, doctors are using other important medicines to mitigate the risk. The Coronavirus can pose a life threat if it effects for a long time or reaches a fatal level.

Govt of India on Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has asked the Ministry of External Affairs to make a list of citizens who have applied for a visa to China by December 31. The government will hold a counseling session for such passengers. It has been directed by civil aviation ministry that all the passengers coming from China will go through a compulsory health check-up at the airport. They will be taken to the pre-immigration counters where they will be examined through thermal cameras.

