Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 May 2020

Aarogya Setu Mitr portal launched for COVID-19 consultation

Tech Mahindra, Tata Group and Swasth jointly launched the Aarogya Setu Mitr portal to provide free consultation online to Covid-19 patients or suspected cases. This private-public partnership initiative is a separate website that cannot access data from the Aarogya Setu app. It will offer doorstep COVID-19 tests at market rates.

DRDO develops "UV Blaster" sanitisation tower

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower for disinfecting areas that are high infection prone. The tower named ‘UV Blaster’ is an area sanitizer based on ultraviolet technology. The tower was designed by the LASTEC - Laser Science and Technology Centre.

Indian-origin Ashok Michael Pinto nominated to IBRD as US representative

Indian-origin Ashok Michael Pinto has been nominated to International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) as a representative of the United States. Pinto's nomination was made by President Donald Trump for a period of two years. His appointment will become effective after the approval of US Senate.

Government launches Saras Collection on GeM Portal

Union Rural Development Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar on May 4, 2020 launched the Saras Collection on the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal. The collections showcases daily essential goods made by Self - Help Groups (SHG). It will help create a market of these products in rural areas with State and Central governments as buyers.

Israel isolates COVID-19 antibody in breakthrough development

In a breakthrough development, Israel recently isolated a major coronavirus antibody at its biological research laboratory. This antibody was developed by Israel Institute for Biological Research. This "monoclonal neutralising antibody" is an antidote for probable treatment of Coronavirus.