Saras Collection launched by govt on GeM Portal

The Saras Collection has been launched by the Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal on May 4.

Saras Collection aims at showcasing the daily utility products that have been made by the Self - Help Groups (SHG), it will also provide market in the rural areas with access to State and Central government buyers.

This initiative by GeM and the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) will help in creating transparency and guide Self Help Groups in promoting their products.

Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar shared this news via twitter. He also mentioned the states from where the SHG products have been made available on GeM.

Here is the tweet:

Significance of the Saras Collection:

The Saras Collection will give a platform to the Self- Help Groups that will reduce human interventions. It will help in cost savings, efficiency, inclusiveness, and will enable transparency.

The sellers will be able to upload their products in a much easier way, GeM will also assist the Self-Help Groups in order fulfillment, catalogue management, and bid participation.

Key Highlights:

• Self Help Groups will be able to show their products in five product categories.

• The five categories will be handloom and textiles, handicrafts, office accessories, grocery and pantry, personal care, and hygiene.

• In its first phase, 442 products have already been listed and 913 sellers from the 11 states have already been registered themselves as the sellers.

• There will also be a dashboard on GeM for the functionaries at the national, state, district and block level. It will provide them real-time information regarding the product, its value, and the volume of the orders it has received.

How to buy products from the portal?

The government buyers will be informed through the messages regarding the availability of the products on the portal. Buyers will easily be able to search, view, and select the product of their choice.

Direct access to government buyers will help SHG to do away with intermediaries in the supply chain along with ensuring better prices and employment opportunities at the rural level.