Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 July 2020

Face masks, Sanitisers no longer essential goods

Face masks and hand sanitisers are no longer essential items as they are now available in sufficient quantity in India. The announcement was made by Consumer Affairs Secretary, Leena Nandan. Masks and sanitisers will now be removed from the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Both the items were declared as essential commodities for 100 days on March 13.

500-bed COVID facility inaugurated at CWG village

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal along with CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 500-bed COVID-19 facility at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village. The operations at the facility will begin immediately. The move is expected to boost bed capacity of the national capital as the Coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh. The facility has been set up in duration of just 6 days.

International cricket resumes after 116 days with England vs WI test series

International cricket resumed on July 8th after 116 days with England vs West Indies test series. The cricket was earlier suspended amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus. England and West Indies played a three-match test series by taking proper precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus. The last match was played between Austalia and New Zealand on March 13 behind closed doors.

West Bengal Lockdown: Know what are Containment & Buffer Zones?

West Bengal Government has imposed strict lockdown in containment zones of the state after merging the buffer zones with the containment zones. The lockdown will be imposed in from July 9, 2020. Know what are containment and Buffer Zones and guidelines followed in both the zones.

India Global Week 2020 to start from 9 July

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the audience worldwide on July 9 to mark the start of India Global Week 2020. The event will be held for three days during July 9 - July 11 with main focus on Trade and Investment prospects in India. The event will be held virtually and is expected to be attended by 5000 people.