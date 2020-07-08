Face masks, hand sanitisers no longer essential items

The Consumer Affairs Secretary, Leena Nandan on July 7 announced that face masks and hand sanitisers are no more essential items as their supply is sufficient in India and therefore will now be kept out of the range of Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Earlier the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry on March 13, 2020, had declared the hand sanitisers and face masks as an essential commodities for 100 days. The step was taken to boost the supply and prevent the hoarding of the items amid the pandemic.

The decision to remove the items from the act:

Leena Nandan, the Consumer Affairs Secretary clarified that the decision to not include face masks and hand sanitisers under the Essential Commodities Act has been taken after the consultation with the state governments.

She added that the consumer affairs ministry checked with all the state governments and it has been assured that there is a sufficient supply of these two products. There will no concern in regards to the supply amid the pandemic.

Nandan informed that the two products were declared as essential items till June 30, 2020, but we will not be extending it further as there is enough supply in the country.

Background:

Earlier on March 13, 2020, the central government had declared hand sanitisers and face masks as essential commodities for the next 100 days.

The central government had passed an order under the Essential Commodities Act and had declared these two items as essential up to June 30, 2020, by amending the schedule of the act.

Hand sanitisers along with both the masks (N95 masks and 2-ply and 3-ply surgical masks) were brought under the Essential Commodities Act, which empowered states to regulate distribution, production, and pricing of these items. It also helped in controlling the hoarding and black marketing of the products amid the pandemic.