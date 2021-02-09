Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 February 2021

Actor Rajiv Kapoor died at 58

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor died on February 9, 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence. He was 58. Younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and Late Rishi Kapoor and son of veteran actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor was seen in various movies such as 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', 'Hum To Chale Pardes', 'Aasmaan' and others.

South Korea to build world’s largest offshore wind farm

South Korea to build world's largest offshore wind farm by 2030. This 8.2GW offshore wind power complex will come up in Jeonnam province. The announcement regarding this was made on February 5, 2021 by the Moon Jae-In administration after signing the USD 43 billion deal. The development comes as the country seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala to become first female WTO chief

Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala is set to take charge as the new Chief of World Trade Organisation (WTO). The former Finance Minister of Nigeria will become the first woman and African to take up this position. The development comes after the administration of US President Joe Biden showed its support for the same on February 5, 2021.

Government to invest Rs 400 crores in Goa to develop fisheries hub

The Central Government is planning to make investment in Goa to turn it into a fisheries hub of India. The Government will invest Rs. 400 crores in Goa to make it a fisheries hub. The announcement was made by Union Minister of Fisheries, Giriraj Singh on February 7, 2021.

BCCI gets permission to use drones for aerial filming of matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received approval from the Civil Aviation Ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deploy drones for live aerial filming of the Cricket matches in 2021. This conditional exemption is valid till December 31, 2021.