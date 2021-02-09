Government announces to invest Rs. 400 crores in Goa to make it fisheries hub

The Union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh on February 7, 2021, announced an investment of Rs. 400 crores in Goa for making the coastal state a fisheries hub in India.

As per the Union Minister, Goa has the potential for the highest fish production in the country and it has the capacity to become a fisheries hub.

He further informed that the centre has already considered an investment of Rs. 400 crores in the fisheries sector of Goa, which will also be jointly raised by the central government, state fisheries board, and others.

Out of the said amount, the Union Government has already sanctioned Rs. 41.7 crores to the state, which will help in reviving the fisheries industry and ensure safe fishing.

Plan to make Goa a fisheries hub:

The plan of making Goa a fisheries hub also includes the creation of 30 fish landing jetties, so that fishermen are able to anchor their boats near their villages.

These jetties will be linked to the mainstream by constructing roads. Goa already has 9 landing jetties that are used for tourism and fishing purposes.

Cage culture feasible in Goa:

According to Giriraj Singh, the Goa-based CSIR- National Institute of Oceanography has discovered that 200 sq km area in the coastal state is feasible to implement cage culture (an aquaculture production system where fishes are held in floating net pens).

He further informed that the issue was raised with the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, which certified that 72 sq km area of the state can be brought under the Cage Culture, taking into view the fact that the state government must ensure that tourism of Goa will not be affected.

How cage culture will be beneficial?

An area of 72 sq km has the capacity to install 30 lakh cages. This will further encourage safe marine cultivation for the fishing sector as Goa has the potential to have the highest fish production in the country.

It will also provide the necessary support to the Goa-based fish processing units which have always been dependent on neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka for the raw material.

The Union Government has also been planning to appoint ‘Sagar Mitra’ for each of the 70 fishing villages in Goa, who will further help fishermen liason with the government.